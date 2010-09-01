Gimme 5: 2009 non-playoff teams primed for 2010 postseason

The Giants haven't had a losing season since 2004 and made the playoffs two of the last three years. Eli Manning has the receivers to throw the ball to and is coming off his best season (4,021 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions). Ahmad Bradshaw is going to become the feature back, the offensive line is going to look more like it did in 2008, and the defense will be better than the 2009 version.