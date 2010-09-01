Gimme 5: 2009 non-playoff teams primed for 2010 postseason

Published: Sep 01, 2010 at 11:12 AM

3. New York Giants

As usual, all the hype surrounds the Dallas Cowboys. But the Giants went 4-2 in the division last year, swept the Cowboys, and were a decent road team at 4-4. During my camp visit, I watched a team that really has a chip on its shoulder and intends on returning to the playoffs after missing out last year.

The Giants haven't had a losing season since 2004 and made the playoffs two of the last three years. Eli Manning has the receivers to throw the ball to and is coming off his best season (4,021 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions). Ahmad Bradshaw is going to become the feature back, the offensive line is going to look more like it did in 2008, and the defense will be better than the 2009 version.

