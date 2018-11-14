Gil Brandt carves out successful second career in media

Actually, those instances happen to Brandt quite frequently. At age 85, Brandt, one of the legendary architects of the great Dallas Cowboys teams during the Tom Landry era, is enjoying life as a media star. Brandt is a popular fixture on SiriusXM NFL Radio. During the season, he hosts Late Hits every Wednesday (7-11p.m. ET) and Friday (8p.m.-midnight ET), and does regular segments on the channel on Saturday and Sunday mornings. He also uses his scouting acumen as one of NFL Radio's main analysts for the draft.