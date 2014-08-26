Gil Brandt: Carson Palmer 'going to have a big year'

GB: The difference between training camp and Week 1 is the difference between being a student in high school and being a graduate student at MIT. Everything they see is new and different and so consequently they have to adjust on the fly. The other thing that is happening with these guys is that a lot of these young guys hit the wall. In college, you play 12 games. In the National Football League you play 16 games during the season, you play four preseason games. Before you even get the the playoffs, you've played 20 games. Add to that the fact that a lot of people now are having these scrimmages. For example Philadelphia scrimmaged New England. New England scrimmaged Washington. These guys hit the wall is what they do. So usually players will start pretty good, but they will slow down toward the end of the season. What offsets it a little bit is that guys that should start pretty good if they're second or third year players, they don't start as good as when they're rookies.