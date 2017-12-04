GIFs that taught us about the NFL in Week 13

Giants coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese were both fired Monday in what amounts to perhaps the most titanic apology gesture in NFL history. Make no mistake here: The spectacularly short-sighted decision to bench Eli Manning, to end the quarterback's consecutive starts streak and imperil the long-term relationship between one of football's most successful franchises and one of its shining sons, was a true team effort. But it all started with McAdoo, and no one had the sense to snuff out a bad idea before it became an all-time organizational blunder.