GIFs that sum up the biggest moments of the 1st round

UCLA's Josh Rosen was widely considered to be the most "NFL-ready" QB of the draft, but ended up being picked fourth out of the five QBs taken in the first round. The Cardinals sent a third- and fifth-round pick to the Raiders in order to move up from pick No. 15. The always-outspoken QB was not shy about how he felt slipping to pick No. 10.: "I want to play ball, and I want to compete for Super Bowls. The chip [on his shoulder] has only grown bigger," said Rosen.