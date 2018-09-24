Analysis

GIFs that help explain Week 3: Belichick has little time for hugs

Published: Sep 24, 2018 at 10:30 AM

Every game during the NFL season tells a story. GIFs -- pronounced "gifs", "jifs" or "gee-oafs" -- can do the same thing. Let's explain the world of Week 3 through GIFs.

Come on, Bill. We know you're sour about the suboptimal performance by your Patriots on Sunday night, but show some love to your boy Matt Patricia. This was the biggest night of Patricia's career -- a night that came after two weeks of bitter disappointment and unyielding criticism for the former Pats defensive coordinator. The CLASSY move would have been to give your former protege one of those extended sports man hugs. You know the one -- it's a suspended embrace while one guy speaks into the other guy's ear for 10 seconds before the other guy gives the "That means a lot to me, man" head nod. How hard would that have been?

Well, we are talking about this guy:

Think of the children, Bill!

There's no worse sight as a sports fan than your quarterback on The Cart. It's like you're watching your entire season, the hopes and dreams of your favorite team, being transported out of existence. The look on Garoppolo's face says it all, too. This was supposed to be the season in which he established himself as a premier quarterback and signature franchise star. Instead, he'll spend the next year rehabbing a serious knee injury before entering the 2019 season at 27 years old with just 10 career starts. The Football Gods can be cruel.

I have to give Clay Matthews credit: Given the insane circumstances that he currently finds himself in -- that, of course, being the NFL's current ongoing effort to gaslight him into believing he is the league's dirtiest player -- Matthews really did a nice job controlling himself on Sunday. Matthews got hit with his second suspect personal foul for roughing the passer in as many weeks, and a man with lesser control could have gotten himself ejected ... or worse. I've had more visceral (and embarrassing) meltdowns playing "Madden."

Packers coach Mike McCarthy had a reaction that was more in line with how many of us would have handled such an obvious miscarriage of justice:

Kind of stunned McCarthy didn't get flagged. Then again, it feels like even the refs know the NFL's more stringent policy on quarterback protection puts defenses in an impossible position.

Does anyone find the current relationship between Earl Thomas and the Seattle Seahawks kind of, well, weird? The summer holdout was one thing, but now Thomas is sitting out practices without team permission, essentially daring the Seahawks to discipline their best defender. Or ... trade him, perhaps even to the Dallas Cowboys, who Seattle beat up on Sunday. Also weird/surreal, Thomas bowing to the Cowboys sideline after his second interception of the game. Translation: "I hope you enjoyed my show. If you'd like, I can perform on your behalf every Sunday."

J.J. Watt is back. Well, he's been back for a few weeks now, but Sunday was the first time he ransacked a stat sheet like the good old days. Watt had three sacks, one other tackle for loss and one forced fumble against the Giants. It came in a losing effort for the 0-3 Texans, but this was an important game for Watt, who, you may recall, was the most dominant defensive player since Lawrence Taylor before his body started to turn on him. Let's see more days like this.

How good are things going for the Chiefs' offense? They even get a shooter's roll during their touchdown celebrations. Look at that sucker touch every part of the "rim" before rattling home!

Who's in the mood for pure, unadulterated athleticism?

Gorgeous. In other Lions news, Kerryon Johnson became the first Detroit running back in almost five years to rush for 100 yards in a game. Lions fans, who have always had a sense of humor about themselves, had the awareness to celebrate the achievement in real time:

The boys on the bench had a good time as well:

For the teams with a permanent residency on the Pain Rankings, you have to enjoy life's small victories as they come. Speaking of which, I'd love to see someone try to explain this scene to a Browns fan who just woke up from a 20-year coma.

Of course, the Bud Light was finally unlocked on Thursday night. Dilly dilly and all that.

And that's what it's all about. Hope is a good thing, friends. The very best thing.

Until next week.

Dan Hanzus writes two columns a week for NFL.com and hosts the award-winning Around The NFL Podcast. Follow him on Twitter if you want.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Will Giants' Daniel Jones make Josh Allen-like breakthrough in Year 3?

In a potential make-or-break year, is Daniel Jones ready to rise to the occasion? Judy Battista sees the Giants setting their QB up for success as the team opens training camp.
news

Training camp mailbag: Will Ryan Fitzpatrick boom or bust? Which rookie QBs start first?

Can Ryan Fitzpatrick really be trusted as a 17-game starter in Washington? Which rookie QBs have the best opportunities in front of them? Dan Hanzus checks the mailbag and answers your training camp questions.
news

Aaron Rodgers drama calls into question Packers' ability to maintain chemistry in 2021

Aaron Rodgers is back -- but after the QB expressed his frustration with the Packers in a no-holds-barred media session, Jeffri Chadiha wonders if chemistry issues will prove to be Green Bay's downfall in 2021. 
news

Xavien Howard trade fits: Four teams that could use Dolphins CB

In the wake of Xavien Howard's trade request, Chase Goodbread eyes four teams that would be a perfect fit for the Dolphins CB.
news

2021 NFL season: Candidates to Make the Leap from each AFC team

Is J.K. Dobbins about to run wild in Baltimore? Can Justin Herbert be even better for the Chargers in 2021? Gregg Rosenthal lists candidates to Make the Leap for every AFC team.
news

Top 10 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates: Micah Parsons among 4 linebackers 

Lance Zierlein ranks his top 10 candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Will Cowboys LB Micah Parsons grab the spotlight at the head of a stacked class of first-year pros?
news

Twelve important position battles to track during 2021 NFL training camps

Will Drew Lock fend off Teddy Bridgewater and keep his job as the Broncos' starting quarterback? With training camps getting underway across the NFL, Marc Ross highlights 12 position battles to track.
news

Julio Jones poised to elevate Tennessee Titans' offense in 2021

Just what can the Titans expect from Julio Jones? Mike Giardi digs into the trade acquisition's potential impact on Tennessee's offense in 2021. 
news

Top 10 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates: Najee Harris top threat to Trevor Lawrence

Which players have the best shot to keep No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence from taking home some hardware after the 2021 season? Lance Zierlein ranks his top 10 candidates for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
news

Greg Knapp's tragic death breaks hearts across NFL

As the NFL community mourns the tragic death of New York Jets passing game specialist Greg Knapp, Steve Wyche explains what made the gregarious assistant coach so beloved across the league for the past quarter century.
news

2021 NFL season: One storyline to track for all 32 teams

How difficult is the road ahead of Robert Saleh and the Jets? Will Russell Wilson find harmony again in Seattle? Jim Trotter eyes 32 storylines to track in the 2021 NFL season -- one for each team.
news

Five veteran NFL players who deserve a raise

Stephon Gilmore is holding out this offseason because he wants a salary increase. Should the Patriots up his contract? Marc Ross reveals his list of five veterans who deserve a raise heading into the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW