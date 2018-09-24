GIFs that help explain Week 3: Belichick has little time for hugs

Come on, Bill. We know you're sour about the suboptimal performance by your Patriots on Sunday night, but show some love to your boy Matt Patricia. This was the biggest night of Patricia's career -- a night that came after two weeks of bitter disappointment and unyielding criticism for the former Pats defensive coordinator. The CLASSY move would have been to give your former protege one of those extended sports man hugs. You know the one -- it's a suspended embrace while one guy speaks into the other guy's ear for 10 seconds before the other guy gives the "That means a lot to me, man" head nod. How hard would that have been?