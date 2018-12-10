GIFs that help explain Week 14: Miami's mind-blowing moment

A few weeks ago, the Rams outlasted the Chiefs in a double 50-burger shootout for the ages. Afterward, the football cognoscenti proclaimed that Football As We Know It Has Changed Forever. Or something like that. It always seemed like fuzzy logic to me, and Sunday night represented another reminder that a great defense -- especially a great defense with home-field advantage on its side -- can put the freeze on just about any high-powered offense. Speaking of freeze, will you look at Jared Goff and Sean McVay there? Those guys are cold. At 11-2, the Rams are still in great position in the NFC, and if they close strong over the final three weeks, they might not ever face another game this season -- Super Bowl LIII included -- with a temperature lower than 65 degrees. But Sunday night was not a great scene for the Rams, who looked like they just wanted to hop on a plane and get back to the palm trees as soon as possible.