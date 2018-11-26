GIFs that help explain Week 12: Fun times!!! Well, not for Hue

Aaron Rodgers looks like a guy who is about to explode. We are a long way off from the joy of that Week 1 comeback win against the Bears. And while the NFL is less fun without Rodgers and the Packers playing relevant games in December and January -- and it looks like that will be the case for the second straight year -- the Packers quarterback is far from blameless here. For a decade, Rodgers has been pretty close to the perfect quarterback. He's not been quite at that level this year, and the rest of the Packers have been unable to pick up their star. That's how you end up 0-6 on the road.