Gibbs' greatest moments

Published: Jan 08, 2008 at 10:13 AM

Joe Gibbs, the most successful coach in Redskins history, resigned Tuesday as coach and team president. Gibbs coached the Redskins from 1981-1992 and again from 2004-2007. During his first tour in Washington, he led the Redskins to four Super Bowls (XVI, XVII, XXII, and XXVI).

Look back at some of the most memorable moments in Gibbs' Hall-of-Fame career:

Gibbs' first tenure with 'Skins

   A look back at the 
  [Joe Gibbs](/player/joegibbs/2508072/profile)' first tenure as head coach of the 
  [Washington Redskins](/teams/washingtonredskins/profile?team=WAS), which included three 
  [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) triumphs.

Sabol's Shot: Joe Gibbs

   NFL Films President Steve Sabol takes a look at the singular quality in all of 
  [Joe Gibbs](/player/joegibbs/2508072/profile)' championship teams.

High expectations

Joe Gibbs talks about owner Jack Kent Cooke's reaction to the team's 1-3 preseason record in 1991, right before the Redskins embarked on a Super Bowl run.

Super Bowl retreat

   The 1991 
  [Redskins](/teams/washingtonredskins/profile?team=WAS) reflect on a "somewhat superstitious" 
  [Joe Gibbs](/player/joegibbs/2508072/profile), and his pre- 
  [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) routines.

Super Bowl memories: XXVI

   A look back at 
  [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) XXVI, which pitted the 
  [Washington Redskins](/teams/washingtonredskins/profile?team=WAS) against the 
  [Buffalo Bills](/teams/buffalobills/profile?team=BUF).

Super Bowl memories: XXII

   A look back at 
  [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) XXII, which pitted the 
  [Washington Redskins](/teams/washingtonredskins/profile?team=WAS) against the 
  [Denver Broncos](/teams/denverbroncos/profile?team=DEN).

Super Bowl memories: XVII

   A look back at 
  [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) XVII, which pitted the 
  [Washington Redskins](/teams/washingtonredskins/profile?team=WAS) against the 
  [Miami Dolphins](/teams/miamidolphins/profile?team=MIA).

Gone Hog wild

   Doc Walker, Russ Grimm and Joe Theismann remember the expensive "Hogs Night Out."

Theismann thrives under Gibbs

   A look back at Joe Theismann's career and his rise to greatness with the 
  [Redskins](/teams/washingtonredskins/profile?team=WAS).
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 10 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Texans revoked WR Brandin Cooks' captaincy ahead of game vs. Giants

The Texans have revoked veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks' captaincy in response to his public and private criticism of the team after they didn't deal him at the trade deadline, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport report.

news

Giants had long-term extension talks with star RB Saquon Barkley during bye week

During their bye week, the Giants had long-term extension talks with star running back Saquon Barkley, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report, though no deal came to fruition from the discussions.

news

Bucs have passport scare with RB Leonard Fournette, who narrowly avoided missing trip

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette had a passport scare heading into the team's game in Munich, Germany, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE