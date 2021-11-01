Giants WRs Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard active vs. Chiefs

With the offense already depleted by the continued absence of running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay, the New York Giants got a lift before Monday night's kickoff as rookie receiver Kadarius Toney and wideout Sterling Shepard are active.
Toney (ankle) and Shepard (hamstring) were each questionable heading into the Giants' Monday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
With Barkley (ankle) and Golladay (knee) having already been ruled out, quarterback Daniel Jones has some options he didn't have in Week 7.
Toney, who leads the team with 317 receiving yards, is back after missing Week 7, and Shepard, the team leader with 28 receptions, likewise returns after missing Week 7.
