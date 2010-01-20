Giants WR Steve Smith added to NFC Pro Bowl team

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants receiver Steve Smith will replace Arizona's Larry Fitzgerald on the NFC Pro Bowl team.
Fitzgerald pulled out of the Jan. 31 game in Miami because of a knee injury.
Smith, who entered last season with 65 career catches, led the NFC and shattered the Giants' single-season record with 107 -- 25 more than Amani Toomer's previous team record in 2002.
Smith's 1,220 receiving yards were the second-highest total in franchise history. Toomer had 1,343 in 2002.
Center Shaun O'Hara is the only other Giant on the NFC team.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press