Giants WR Steve Smith added to NFC Pro Bowl team

Published: Jan 20, 2010 at 11:09 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants receiver Steve Smith will replace Arizona's Larry Fitzgerald on the NFC Pro Bowl team.

The Giants announced the change Wednesday, making Smith the team's first wideout to be selected for the Pro Bowl since Homer Jones in 1968.

Fitzgerald pulled out of the Jan. 31 game in Miami because of a knee injury.

Giants receiver David Tyree played in the 2006 Pro Bowl as a special teams player.

Smith, who entered last season with 65 career catches, led the NFC and shattered the Giants' single-season record with 107 -- 25 more than Amani Toomer's previous team record in 2002.

Smith's 1,220 receiving yards were the second-highest total in franchise history. Toomer had 1,343 in 2002.

Center Shaun O'Hara is the only other Giant on the NFC team.

