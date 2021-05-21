Around the NFL

Giants WR Sterling Shepard 'super excited' about offensive upgrades

Published: May 21, 2021 at 08:59 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Giants spent the offseason stockpiling new weapons on offense, signing star receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿, speedster ﻿John Ross﻿ and tight end ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ and drafting wideout ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ in the first round. 

Incumbent starter ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿ is just as eager as Giants fans to see how the new group melds.

"Super excited about it," Shepard told Pat Leonard of the N.Y. Daily News. "This offense was in need of some more weapons, and I feel like we got that accomplished over the offseason."

Shepard doesn't view the additions, particularly the Toney selection, as pushing himself further down the depth chart. The 28-year-old veteran said he doesn't see himself competing with the rookie for playing time.

"No. We're different players," Shepard said. "We needed weapons. That's just another weapon added to the team and to the offense, and he also brings some value in the return game."

The Giants sorely needed to buttress ﻿Daniel Jones﻿' weapons in a pivotal season for the quarterback. The Big Blue offense was a mess the past two years, particularly when injuries kept Shepard off the field.

The upgrades at receiver provide the Giants an array of talents who all play different roles.

Golladay is a contested-catch maven on the outside who will command coverages roll his way. Shepard can be a possession receiver who can play inside or outside and move the chains. Slayton remains a deep threat. Toney is a YAC demon who should excel in the screen game and on sweeps, or even play in the Wildcat. And Ross is a flier who provides deep speed.

On paper, the upgrades are massive if everyone stays healthy.

The biggest question might be whether offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is creative enough to utilize all the talents at his disposal this season.

