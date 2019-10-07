Around the NFL

Giants WR Sterling Shepard suffers another concussion

Published: Oct 07, 2019 at 09:55 AM

Sterling Shepard is out with another concussion. This time he's expected to be sidelined for a while.

The Giants wide receiver is in the protocol for the second time in less than a month after displaying concussion symptoms Monday morning, NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported, per sources.

Shepard briefly exited in the third quarter of New York's loss to the Vikings this past Sunday but was cleared to return. He hit the turf hard while trying to catch a deep ball from Daniel Jones, with Xavier Rhodes in coverage. Shepard returned in the fourth quarter but did not play the Giants' final series.

The head injury comes just a few weeks after Shepard suffered a concussion in the season opener against the Cowboys. He missed the Giants' Week 2 contest versus the Bills.

Jones added that Shepard will not play Thursday against the Patriots and will likely miss considerable time given his recent history. The fourth-year wideout is second on the Giants with 25 receptions for 267 yards and a touchdown.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

