Giants WR Smith suffers minor groin injury during practice

Published: Aug 06, 2010 at 01:46 PM

New York Giants record-setting wide receiver Steve Smith suffered a groin injury Friday, but it's not as serious as originally thought.

No MRI was needed, and Smith is day-to-day, according to The Star-Ledger's Mike Garafolo, who tweeted the news Saturday.

Smith, 25, injured his groin while making a routine move early in Friday afternoon's practice at the University at Albany.

"I made a normal move, and I just heard it kind of grab," Smith told the *The Star-Ledger*.

After being examined by trainers, Smith watched the rest of practice.

Smith, a fourth-year pro, caught a team-record 107 passes last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

