Giants WR Smith suffers minor groin injury during practice

New York Giants record-setting wide receiver Steve Smith suffered a groin injury Friday, but it's not as serious as originally thought.
No MRI was needed, and Smith is day-to-day, according to The Star-Ledger's Mike Garafolo, who tweeted the news Saturday.
Smith, 25, injured his groin while making a routine move early in Friday afternoon's practice at the University at Albany.
After being examined by trainers, Smith watched the rest of practice.
Smith, a fourth-year pro, caught a team-record 107 passes last season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report