Giants WR Nicks misses practice with undisclosed ailment

Wide receiver Hakeem Nicks was surprise addition to the Giants' injury report Thursday with an undisclosed ailment, according to the New York Daily News.
Tom Coughlin confirmed that Nicks who had a hyper-extended and bone-bruised knee a few weeks ago, had swelling in his knee, according to the Newark Star-Ledger. Coughlin said he expects Nicks to play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Defensive end Justin Tuck was not on the practice field Thursday, instead riding an exercise bike for the second straight day as he continues to nurse a sore neck and strained groin.
In postive news, defensive end Osi Umenyiora and wide receiver Mario Manningham both practiced on Thursday for the second consecutive day, positioning both to play against the Cardinals.
"We'll see how that is," Coughlin told the New York Post on Wednesday. "I'm hoping we can have one good day and no repercussions the next. That will help us understand what we've got. I would like to have Osi get some practice time. I think he definitely needs to spend some time on the field with his teammates, to put himself back in those situations."
Manningham sat out the Giants' 29-16 win against the Philadelphia Eagles with a concussion. Though he was officially listed as limited in Wednesday's practice, Manningham told the Post, "I did individual (drills), I did team, I did everything."