Giants WR Manningham, DE Umenyiora address future with team

Published: Feb 06, 2012 at 04:54 PM

All day Monday, it seemed like everyone was talking about Mario Manningham's clutch catch in the Giants' Super Bowl victory over the Patriots. Soon, though, fans will be talking about Manningham in the context of his impending free agency.

"I wanna come back," Manningham said Monday in Times Square, according to ESPN. "I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm going to try to enjoy this Super Bowl (win). I'm not really thinking about that right now."

The four-year player from Michigan had a handful of key catches in the postseason, including touchdowns against the Packers and 49ers. But his 38-yard over-the-shoulder fingertip catch of a perfect Eli Manning pass down the sideline will be best remembered, and it might help him earn quite a bit of money.

"Eli threw a perfect ball that nobody could get but me," Manningham said. "It was either going to go out of bounds or I was gonna catch it."

Defensive end Osi Umenyiora was also asked about his future with the Giants after a season that began with him complaining about his contract and even seeking a trade. He wound up playing under his current deal, which still has one year to go at just less than $4 million.

"Honestly, I am going to go home and sleep, enjoy this victory and we will get to that," Umenyiora said, according to ESPN. "I don't know what is going to happen. I haven't really thought about this. It will all be up to them. I have nothing to do with that.

"If it does turn out that this is it for me, how much better can you go out than this? There is nothing else. If I am back, which I hope, then we will go out and try again."

