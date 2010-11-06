Giants WR/KR Reynaud ruled out vs. Seahawks with injury

Published: Nov 06, 2010 at 05:33 AM

Another member of the New York Giants won't make the trip to Seattle for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The team announced Saturday that wide receiver/kick returner Darius Reynaud has been downgraded from questionable to out because of a hamstring injury. Reynaud had said Friday that the injury wouldn't prevent him from playing, according to the Star-Ledger.

Will Blackmon, who joined the Giants last week, likely will return kicks and punts against the Seahawks. He averaged 11 yards per punt return and 21.1 yards per kick return during four seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Reynaud, whom the Giants acquired in a Sept. 3 trade with the Minnesota Vikings, has averaged just 5.9 yards per punt return and 18.4 yards per kick return this season.

Earlier this week, three other Giants -- offensive tackle William Beatty (foot), running back Madison Hedgecock (hamstring) and center Shaun O'Hara (foot) -- also were declared out for the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

