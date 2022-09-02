Around the NFL

Giants WR Kadarius Toney 'ready to go' for season opener: 'I've got a lot to prove to myself'

Published: Sep 02, 2022 at 07:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney experienced a rocky rookie campaign, but the talented wideout is ready to put that in the rearview mirror as the 2022 season approaches.

"I'm just hungry right now," he said Thursday, via NJ.com. "I've got a lot to prove to myself. I know what I want to get done. I don't really set goals or whatever, but I expect to do better than I did last year, I guess you could say."

Toney missed seven games in 2021, underwent a knee procedure early in the offseason that kept him out of spring practices, and has been dealing with an undisclosed leg injury during training camp that kept him out of preseason action.

But the 23-year-old said he expects to be on the field with Big Blue opens the season against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 11.

"I'm ready to go," he said.

In 10 games as a rookie, Toney netted 39 catches for 420 yards and zero touchdowns. Most of that production came in a two-game stretch -- 78 in New Orleans and 189 yards in Dallas. Outside of the back-to-back explosion early in the season, he failed to surpass 40 yards in any contest.

Talent isn't a question with Toney. He's a racecar with the ball in his hands and can provide the Giants with explosive plays. But staying healthy has been an early-career bugaboo.

"Football is unpredictable, so you can't ever really say what's going to happen or what's not going to happen," he said. "You can get hurt running routes on air out there [in practice]. It's not really hard to get hurt. It's just all about taking care of your body, all about recovery. So I guess I'll just have to do a better job of doing that."

The former first-round pick of the previous regime has a chance to prove last season was a hiccup in his career, with Brian Daboll taking over now as head coach. But first, he'll need to stay healthy to have any chance of moving on from a tough rookie campaign.

_

Related Content

news

Texans travel to Uvalde, surprise high school football team with new uniforms

Members of the Houston Texans traveled to Uvalde, Texas, this week to visit with the Uvalde High School football team ahead of its home opener Friday night.

news

Former lacrosse star-turned-WR Jared Bernhardt makes Falcons' initial 53-man roster

Jared Bernhardt has only been a football wide receiver since May but showed enough this summer to make the Falcons' initial 53-man roster.

news

Jets rookie corner Ahmad Gardner ready to earn 'Sauce' nickname

New York cornerback Ahmad Gardner is ready to earn his nickname. The rookie has gone by "Sauce" since childhood, but, much like his time at Cincinnati, Gang Green teammates are making him earn the nickname before it becomes a staple.

news

Dak Prescott to Cowboys' doubters: 'Keep writing, keep talking. We're ready to go play'

The Cowboys famously haven't won multiple playoff games in a season or made the NFC Championship Game since 1995. Dallas also has not made it to the postseason in back-to-back campaigns since 2006-2007.

news

Giants release veteran LB Blake Martinez after two seasons

Blake Martinez's once-promising tenure with the Giants ended on Thursday when the team released him after two seasons.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo didn't want to 'ruffle the feathers' by requesting release, happy to stay with 49ers

Niners QB1 Trey Lance doesn't believe anything changes with Jimmy Garoppolo staying with the team, and Jimmy G stressed his ego is in check going from a starting QB to a backup.

news

Former Buccaneers, Bills TE O.J. Howard signing with Texans

Tight end O.J. Howard, formerly with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills, is signing with the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

news

Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton lands on NFI list after cooking accident

Arizona cornerback Antonio Hamilton was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list after spilling oil and badly burning his foot while cooking at his home, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.

news

Titans pass rusher Harold Landry tears ACL, likely out for 2022 season

Tennessee Titans pass rusher Harold Landry is likely out for the season after tearing his ACL, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

news

Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assault with firearm

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested on Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, per Jefferson Parish (Louisiana) inmate records. Maye, 29, signed with New Orleans this offseason on a three-year, $28.5 million deal.

news

Titans RB Derrick Henry gets $2M raise for 2022 season, making him highest-paid RB in NFL

The King is getting a raise. Derrick Henry was slated to make $12 million this year. The $2 million bump to $14 million makes him the highest-paid RB this season in terms of 2022 cash.

