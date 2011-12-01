 Skip to main content
Giants WR Cruz a full participant in Thursday's practice

Published: Dec 01, 2011 at 07:39 AM

A day after being surprisingly put on the New York Giants' injury report, wide receiver Victor Cruz practiced fully Thursday after being limited Wednesday by a hip injury in preparation for Sunday's game against the undefeated Green Bay Packers.

Cruz backed up coach Tom Coughlin's contention on Wednesday that he didn't expect the receiver's injury to be a big problem. The Star-Ledger reported seeing him return punts when the media was allowed into practice.

"It may slow him down for a day," Coughlin told the team's official website on Wednesday.

Cruz leads the Giants in receptions with 55 catches for 957 yards and seven touchdowns.

Meanwhile, wide receivers Mario Manningham (knee) and Hakeem Nicks (ribs/concussion) did not practice for a second straight day. The Star-Ledger reported seeing both riding stationary bikes during practice.

Defensive end Justin Tuck (ankle) was a full participant in practice after being limited on Wednesday. Linebacker Michael Boley (hamstring) was limited after not practicing Wednesday and safety Antrel Rolle (back) practiced fully after not practicing the day before.

Running back Ahmad Bradshaw, who hasn't played since Week 8 because of a fractured foot but has said he will play Sunday, did not practice.

