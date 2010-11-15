Giants' WR corps thin in wake of Barden's broken ankle

Published: Nov 15, 2010 at 06:39 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants' receiving corps has gotten a lot thinner the past week.

Second-year receiver Ramses Barden broke his left ankle and also tore a ligament in the ankle in the 33-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, coach Tom Coughlin said Monday.

Coughlin said Barden will likely miss the rest of the season.

The injury came just days after Steve Smith was sidelined indefinitely with a partial tear of his pectoral muscle.

The injuries leave the Giants with three healthy receivers: Hakeem Nicks, Mario Manningham and rookie Duke Calhoun.

Returnman Darius Reynaud is listed as a receiver, but he has been battling a hamstring injury.

Tackle-guard Kevin Boothe, who came off the physically unable to perform list last week, started at left guard Sunday and had to leave for a time with patella tendinitis. He returned and finished the game.

Tight end Kevin Boss, who caught a touchdown, suffered a lower back sprain in the game. He hopes to play Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Middle linebacker Jonathan Goff hyperextended an elbow and defensive end Dave Tollefson hurt his right ankle in the game.

