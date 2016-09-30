Giants working out veteran safety Donte Whitner

The Giants are thin at safety, and after using receivers at the position in practice, are turning to a veteran.
New York is working out hard-hitting, 31-year-old safety Donte Whitner, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source with knowledge of the situation. New York lost another defensive back this week when free safety Nat Berhe was placed in the concussion protocol, to go along with rookie Darian Thompson's (foot) uncertain, week-to-week status.
Cut by the Browns well after free agency's busy period came and went, Whitner bid Cleveland farewell by alluding to their "moneyball" strategy and lamenting the timing of the move. Whitner visited the Carolina Panthers in late August, but lost out to fellow free agent defensive back Stevie Brown.
Maybe Whitner will get a chance to fulfill this lofty guarantee: