Around the NFL

Giants working out veteran safety Donte Whitner

Published: Sep 30, 2016 at 12:05 PM

The Giants are thin at safety, and after using receivers at the position in practice, are turning to a veteran.

New York is working out hard-hitting, 31-year-old safety Donte Whitner, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source with knowledge of the situation. New York lost another defensive back this week when free safety Nat Berhe was placed in the concussion protocol, to go along with rookie Darian Thompson's (foot) uncertain, week-to-week status.

Cut by the Browns well after free agency's busy period came and went, Whitner bid Cleveland farewell by alluding to their "moneyball" strategy and lamenting the timing of the move. Whitner visited the Carolina Panthers in late August, but lost out to fellow free agent defensive back Stevie Brown.

Maybe Whitner will get a chance to fulfill this lofty guarantee:

Rapoport added that Giants are also working out safeties Will Hill, Jeron Johnson and Shamiel Gary.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A.J. Brown says Eagles' issues are not with coaches: 'Coaches play zero snaps this year'

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown addressed the media on Wednesday and said that recent issues are not due to the Philadelphia coaching staff, while adding that he believes the team is close to righting the ship.
news

Rams to start QB Carson Wentz in regular-season finale with playoff berth secured

The Los Angeles Rams will start Carson Wentz on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Packers QB Jordan Love highlight Players of the Week

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love and Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson were lauded for their Week 17 showings.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles OC Brian Johnson: We have to make sure we get WR A.J. Brown going

Amid the struggles in Philadelphia, A.J. Brown's production has waned. As frustration builds, Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson recognizes the need to get him going again.
news

Ron Rivera on tenure in Washington: 'I'd like to think we're in a better place'

Ahead of what is widely viewed as likely his final game with the club, Commanders HC Ron Rivera was asked how he feels things have improved since he took over.
news

Bills HC Sean McDermott on WR Stefon Diggs' lack of recent production: 'We're going to need him down the stretch'

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said this week that Diggs' play-time decrease isn't injury-related and noted that the lack of targets is simply Josh Allen making the right reads and not forcing the ball to Diggs.
news

Titans coach Mike Vrabel on desire to win finale Sunday amid 5-11 season: 'It sucks to lose'

As the end of the 2023 regular season beckons, the Tennessee Titans are the only AFC South squad eliminated from postseason contention, but head coach Mike Vrabel is focused on Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars and trying to get a win. 
news

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel urges Tua Tagovailoa to apply 'whooping' vs. Ravens to winning AFC East

In a disastrous loss to the Ravens, the Dolphins did not lose their chance to become AFC East champions, which was a message and goal set forth before the game went final.
news

Georgia All-American TE Brock Bowers announces intention to enter 2024 NFL Draft

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers announced he intends to forgo an additional season of eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

League sends video to teams regarding players with ineligible numbers reporting as eligible 

The NFL on Tuesday sent a memo to clubs regarding players reporting as eligible, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Jonathan Gannon: 'No doubt' Kyler Murray is Cardinals' franchise QB

Heading into the regular-season finale, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says there's "no doubt" quarterback Kyler Murray is his starting signal-caller beyond this season.