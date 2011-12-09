Giants will take control of NFC East with win over Cowboys

Albert Breer went 12-3 with his predictions in Week 13 and is now 124-66 for the season. How will he fare in Week 14? His picks are below, with home teams listed second:
NFL Championship Sunday game picks: Buccaneers edge Packers; Chiefs outlast Bills
Who will prevail in a dream quarterback matchup between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers? Can the breakout Bills knock off the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs? Gregg Rosenthal picks the winner of each NFL conference championship game.
NFL Divisional Round game picks: Chiefs defeat Browns; Saints ousted by Bucs
In a matchup of prolific passers, will Tom Brady's Buccaneers or Drew Brees' Saints take this weekend's grand finale? Gregg Rosenthal predicts the result of each NFL Divisional Round game.
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend game picks: Ravens top Titans; Steelers over Browns
Will the Steelers stop the Browns from notching their first playoff win since the 1994 season? Gregg Rosenthal predicts the result of every Super Wild Card Weekend game.
NFL Week 17 game picks: Browns end playoff drought; Washington Football Team wins NFC East
Are the Browns set to end their 18-year playoff drought? Will Washington beat the Eagles to clinch the NFC East? Gregg Rosenthal picks the winner of each game on the Week 17 NFL schedule.
NFL Week 16 game picks: Packers top Titans; Steelers fall to Colts
Will the Dolphins keep pace in the playoff race with a victory over the reeling Raiders? Gregg Rosenthal picks the winner of each game on the Week 16 schedule.
NFL Week 15 game picks: Saints defeat Chiefs; Vikings edge Bears
Will the Chiefs or Saints prevail in a battle of NFL heavyweights? Can the Vikings complete a season sweep of the Bears? Gregg Rosenthal picks every game on the Week 15 slate.
NFL Week 14 game picks: Steelers over Bills; Ravens top Browns
Will the Steelers bounce back from their first loss of the season against the AFC East-leading Bills? Gregg Rosenthal picks every game on the Week 14 slate.
NFL Week 13 game picks: Undefeated no more! Washington stuns Steelers
Is the Steelers' undefeated run about to end in shocking fashion? Who'll prevail in an enticing showdown of 8-3 teams: Cleveland or Tennessee? Gregg Rosenthal picks every game on the Week 13 slate.
NFL Week 12 game picks: Chiefs edge Buccaneers; Colts top Titans
Can the Buccaneers get back on track by knocking off the Chiefs? Who'll win a gargantuan AFC South showdown between the Titans and Colts? Gregg Rosenthal picks every game on the Week 12 slate.
NFL Week 11 game picks: Colts top Packers; Ravens over Titans
Will Philip Rivers' Colts keep rolling against Aaron Rodgers' 7-2 Packers? Gregg Rosenthal picks every game on the Week 11 slate.
NFL Week 10 game picks: Rams top Seahawks; Vikings over Bears
Who'll prevail in a pivotal NFC West clash: Russell Wilson's Seahawks or Jared Goff's Rams? Gregg Rosenthal picks every game on the Week 10 slate.