Giants wideout Odell Beckham receives another fine

New York Giants star wideout Odell Beckham accumulated his seventh fine in two-plus seasons on Friday. Beckham received a $24,309 financial penalty for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in Monday night's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, a league spokesman told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Beckham was penalized due to his antics with Xavier Rhodes following a late hit out of bounds by the Vikings corner.
Beckham said later in the week that he wasn't "having fun anymore." For someone who also stated that "it's all against me," this latest fine isn't bound to help his newfound demeanor.
Beckham wasn't the only player fined Friday. Redskins corner Josh Norman was fined $9,115 for his bow-and-arrow celebration this past Sunday.