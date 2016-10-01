Giants vs. Bengals game facts

Published: Sep 30, 2016 at 08:00 PM

Bengals on D:Cincy has the NFL's No. 25 total defense this season (262.4 YPG allowed).

*Going Green: *A.J. Green has set career highs through the first 8 games of the season in targets (88), receptions (59) and receiving yards (896).

Dalton under pressure:Dalton is 5-13 in his career in prime time games. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

news

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett plans to call plays, be aggressive: 'You want to take shots down the field'

Nathaniel Hackett will be calling plays himself as new coach of the Broncos, but which quarterback he'll be imparting them to remains to be seen. Hackett is the first to fill one of nine NFL head coaching vacancies, and at his introductory news conference Friday, he deferred questions about personnel, and the quarterback position in particular.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: Championship Sunday injury report

Check out injury reports for the Bengals, Chiefs, 49ers and Rams ahead of Championship Sunday of the 2021 NFL playoffs.
news

NFL Championship Sunday unit rankings: Who has the best offense? Defense? Special teams?

With Championship Sunday on the horizon, Bucky Brooks dedicates his notebook to the four remaining teams. Who has the best offense? Defense? Special teams? Our resident scout ranks the units in each phase of the game, 1-4.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW