Giants' Umenyiora says he 'made a mistake' by leaving team facility

"I made a mistake by leaving the facility today. I was wrong," Umenyiora said. "I came in here this afternoon and met with coach Coughlin, coach Sheridan and (defensive line) coach (Mike) Waufle and apologized and explained why I left the building; that will remain between us. I have no problem with our defensive coordinator Bill Sheridan or any of our coaches. That's the end of it, as far as I am concerned."