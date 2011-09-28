Giants' Umenyiora practicing, on mend from knee surgery

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Osi Umenyiora is practicing with the New York Giants on Wednesday for the first time since the regular season began.
Umenyiora had arthroscopic knee surgery in early August and missed the first three games of the season. The 29-year-old has been working out with trainers for the past few weeks.
His status for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals is unclear, but the Star-Ledger reported that he had no problems with the knee on Wednesday, saying, "I feel straight so far. I'll have to see."
Umenyiora reported to training camp a day late to protest the team's failure to renegotiate his contract. He did not work out for roughly two weeks and then had the surgery after practicing for three games.
The 9-year veteran shared the team lead in sacks last season with 11.5 and tied an NFL record with 10 forced fumbles.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.