Giants' Umenyiora hit with fine after skipping out on media

New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora has been fined $20,000 by the NFL for failing to participate in a mandatory media interview session at the team hotel Wednesday morning. 

All other Giants and New England Patriots players and coaches were available on Wednesday.

The NFL announced the fine less than two hours after the Giants wrapped up their 45-minute session. Umenyiora did make it to a team meeting on time right after the session, according to the source.

Giants spokesman Pat Hanlon told The Associated Press that Umenyiora would practice and confirmed that he was in meetings.

Umenyiora boarded the team bus for practice Wednesday. The Giants said Umenyiora told the league this morning's absence was due to a scheduling issue.

The Giants posted an explanation from Umenyiora on Twitter: "I misunderstood the schedule. It won't happen again, and I will be at tomorrow's media session and available after the game. I apologize for any inconvenience my absence this morning may have caused."

Giants defensive tackle Jimmy Kennedy, who felt sick Wednesday morning, also boarded the bus for practice.

Umenyiora made headlines last week when he said Patriots offensive tackle Matt Light, with whom he has had on-field altercations, "gets under my skin." Umenyiora also gave NFL Network a tongue-in-cheek message for Light, who missed Media Day because of an illness.

"Matt Light, please get well soon," Umenyiora said Tuesday. "I hope to see you on Sunday. You are one of my greatest friends."

Light was back and ready to practice Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

