Giants' Umenyiora active vs. Cowboys after missing four games

New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora is active and will play in Sunday night's finale against the Dallas Cowboys to decide the NFC East.
It was thought Umenyiora would play after he was limited in Friday's practice and listed as questionable by the team. Umenyiora has missed the last four games with a high ankle sprain.
Giants wide receivers Mario Manningham (knee) and Hakeem Nicks (hamstring) and running back Ahmad Bradshaw (foot) are active after being listed as probable.
The winner between the Cowboys and Giants will be the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs and host the No. 5 Atlanta Falcons.
The Giants deactivated wide receiver Ramses Barden, linebacker Mark Herzlich, center Jim Cordle, defensive end Justin Trattou, defensive tackle Jimmy Kennedy, tackle James Brewer and tight end Jake Ballard.
Cowboys running back Felix Jones (hamstring) and linebacker Sean Lee (wrist, illness) are both active after being listed as questionable.
The Cowboys ruled out wide receiver Andre Holmes, cornerback Frank Walker, safety Danny McCray, fullback Shaun Chapas, guard David Arkin, defensive end Clifton Geathers and defensive tackle Chris Griesen.