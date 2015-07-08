Around the NFL

Giants trainer leaves Miami without seeing Pierre-Paul

Published: Jul 08, 2015 at 06:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Editor's note: On Wednesday Jason Pierre-Paul had his right index finger amputated, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed, according to a source informed of the situation. ESPN first reported the news.

The New York Giants' athletic trainer sent to visit Jason Pierre-Paul in the hospital didn't end up seeing the pass rusher on Tuesday and will return home without visiting the star defensive end.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that while the Giants have been briefed on Pierre-Paul's injury, suffered over the weekend in a fireworks accident, the sides did not end up meeting that day. NFL Media's Kimberley Jones reported Wednesday, per a team source, that the Giants trainer has headed back to East Rutherford from Miami without seeing Pierre-Paul.

Giants personnel have not yet seen him since the incident and might not until Pierre-Paul signs his franchise tag, Rapoport adds, per two sources informed of the situation.

The Giants placed the $14.8 million franchise tag on JPP earlier this year, but the sides weren't close on a deal. While New York revoked a $60 million long-term contract on Monday -- which Pierre-Paul's camp never intended to sign -- Rapoport reports the Giants aren't expected to rescind the franchise tag.

JPP does not plan to sign that tag until he's physically ready to play, per Rapoport.

If Pierre-Paul were to sign the tag, he'd be under contract with the Giants and the team could place him on the Non-Football Injury list, which would allow them not pay him for a portion of the season. By not signing the tender, the only routes the Giants have are 1) to wait until he's healthy enough to sign; or 2) rescind the tag -- which, again, they don't want to do because they would lose a star player for nothing.

On his health status, per Rapoport, the Giants and Pierre-Paul have not ruled out being ready by the start of the season, either. Rapoport reported that being ready for Week 1 is "very possible." 

As far as JPP being ready for training camp, Rapoport reports it was unlikely he would have attended camp on time even before the injury occurred. 

The date for franchised players to get a long-term deal signed is July 15, which no one expects to happen for JPP and the Giants. Now that the only option is to play under the franchise tag, it appears the pass rusher is willing to wait until he's healthy before signing the sheet of paper that concedes all the leverage to New York.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

