Giants trainer leaves Miami without seeing Pierre-Paul

If Pierre-Paul were to sign the tag, he'd be under contract with the Giants and the team could place him on the Non-Football Injury list, which would allow them not pay him for a portion of the season. By not signing the tender, the only routes the Giants have are 1) to wait until he's healthy enough to sign; or 2) rescind the tag -- which, again, they don't want to do because they would lose a star player for nothing.