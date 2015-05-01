Giants trade up to select Alabama safety Landon Collins

The Giants on Friday swung a deal with the Titans to move up seven spots from No. 40 to No. 33 overall, where they selected Alabama safety Landon Collins.
In return, Tennessee received New York's 40th overall pick along with Big Blue's fourth-round selection (No. 108) and this year's seventh-rounder (No. 245).
Collins fills an immediate need for the Giants, who house only Cooper Taylor and Nat Berhe at the position. The 6-foot, 228-pound backstop drew praise from NFL Media's Mike Mayock as a defender with fine closing speed who shows up against the run.
He's an aggressive defender with enough talent to cover tight ends while dropping the hammer on opposing backs. Choosing Collins feels like a no-brainer for the Giants.
