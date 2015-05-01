Around the NFL

Giants trade up to select Alabama safety Landon Collins

Published: May 01, 2015 at 12:26 PM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The second round of the 2015 NFL Draft kicked off with a trade.

The Giants on Friday swung a deal with the Titans to move up seven spots from No. 40 to No. 33 overall, where they selected Alabama safety Landon Collins.

In return, Tennessee received New York's 40th overall pick along with Big Blue's fourth-round selection (No. 108) and this year's seventh-rounder (No. 245).

Collins fills an immediate need for the Giants, who house only Cooper Taylor and Nat Berhe at the position. The 6-foot, 228-pound backstop drew praise from NFL Media's Mike Mayock as a defender with fine closing speed who shows up against the run.

He's an aggressive defender with enough talent to cover tight ends while dropping the hammer on opposing backs. Choosing Collins feels like a no-brainer for the Giants.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the first round of the NFL Draft. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars win AFC South, head back to playoffs for first time since 2017

Just a year after a three-win campaign, the Jacksonville Jaguars have gone from worst to first by defeating the Tennessee Titans on Saturday to win the AFC South title.

news

Rams head coach Sean McVay plans to take time away following season to evaluate future

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay plans to take some time away following the conclusion of the year to consider his future, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 18: What We Learned from Saturday doubleheader

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from Week 18's Saturday doubleheader.

news

Chiefs clinch AFC No. 1 seed, first-round bye with win over Raiders

Kansas City defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 31-13, on Saturday in their regular-season finale to clinch the conference's top seed, which includes a first-round bye and potentially home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

news

Broncos have permission to interview former Saints HC Sean Payton; teams on same page regarding trade compensation

The Denver Broncos have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head-coaching vacancy, and the two sides appear to be on the same page about potential trade compensation, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday, per sources.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin posts on social media: 'The love has been overwhelming'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted Saturday on social media, in his first public comments since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, that the love he has received "has been overwhelming."

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) expected to play Sunday vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is expected to play against the New York Giants on Sunday after missing the clubs' previous two contests with a right shoulder strain, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Inactive reports for Saturday's Week 18 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Saturday game for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Browns rule out DE Jadeveon Clowney for season finale vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns on Saturday ruled out DE Jadeveon Clowney for their Week 18 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) questionable to play in season finale vs. Giants

Jalen Hurts appears close to returning just in time for the Eagles. The quarterback landed on Philadelphia's Friday injury report with an official designation of questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

news

2022 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars doubleheader on Saturday

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down six things to watch for when the Chiefs visit the Raiders and the Titans take on the Jaguars in a Saturday Week 18 doubleheader.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE