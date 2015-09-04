Around the NFL

Giants trade for Brad Wing, cut Steve Weatherford

Published: Sep 04, 2015 at 04:27 AM

In a move that brings in a strong young kicker but cuts ties with one of the team's most popular and recognizable players, the Giants have dealt for Steelers punter Brad Wing, the team announced Friday.

The Giants also released Steve Weatherford, the team's punter since 2011.

Wing, an undrafted free agent out of LSU back in 2013, came at the cost of a future late-round pick. He was universally viewed as one of the best punters in that 2013-14 class.

Weatherford was a welcome shift from the Matt Dodge era, which climaxed in a punt to DeSean Jackson back in 2010 that resulted in a walk-off return for a touchdown. Dodge famously endured Coughlin's wrath after kicking the ball to the middle of the field.

The move separates the Giants from yet another part of their increasingly distant Super Bowl past. Weatherford was also one of the team's more visible players out in the community.

Now, the Giants will look to save some money. Weatherford was among the most expensive punters in football due in part to his unenviable job of kicking into the swirling winds at MetLife Stadium.

The team had better hope Wing, coming from a similarly difficult environment in Pittsburgh, can handle the conditions.

