Giants tower over Packers; Saints fall to Niners

Catch highlights of all Sunday's action and get all of Monday's latest news on "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET. Today, hear from one of the two Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders who shaved their heads during the Colts' victory over the Buffalo Bills to raise money for leukemia research and show support for first-year coach Chuck Pagano.
Here's what else is on tap for Monday:
» The final four teams from last season's NFC playoffs met again Sunday, and once again it was the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers coming out on top. Gregg Rosenthal wraps up all of the day's action in the Week 12 edition of the Sunday Scramble.
» Ray Rice made the play of the day -- and maybe the year -- when he converted a fourth-and-29 for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Knowshon Moreno gave the Denver Broncos' backfield a lift in place of the injured Willis McGahee. Hear from both running backs on today's "Around The League Live" at 3 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
» The Chicago Bears won their game Sunday but suffered injuries to six key players, including Matt Forte, Charles Tillman and Lance Briggs. Catch up with all of Sunday's injury news here.
» Jeff Darlington says the 10-1 Atlanta Falcons showed signs of turning a corner by winning a tough division game on the road.
» Daniel Jeremiah writes about some rookies who figure to be major factors in the playoff race.
» Albert Breer reports on the tense quarterback controversy brewing in San Francisco.
» Bucky Brooks explains where Oklahoma's Landry Jones fits in the QB hierarchy in his College Stock Watch.
» Happy birthday to Pro Football Hall of Famers Art Shell, who turns 66 on Monday, and Jan Stenerud, who turns 70.