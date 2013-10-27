Giants top Eagles behind Brown's five field goals

PHILADELPHIA -- Josh Brown kicked a career-high five field goals, Eli Manning played error-free and the New York Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles 15-7 Sunday.

Michael Vick returned for the Eagles (3-5) after missing 2½ games with a hamstring injury, but clearly wasn't healthy and was removed for rookie Matt Barkley late in the second quarter.

The Giants (2-6) snapped an eight-game road losing streak while extending Philadelphia's home losing streak to 10 games. The Eagles' last win at the Linc was over the Giants on Sept. 30, 2012.

Chip Kelly's high-flying offense that racked up at least 425 yards in each of the first six games has been grounded. The Eagles followed a 17-3 loss to Dallas with another poor offensive effort. They had just 201 yards of offense and have totaled 479 the past two weeks.

