Giants top Eagles behind Brown's five field goals

PHILADELPHIA -- Josh Brown kicked a career-high five field goals, Eli Manning played error-free and the New York Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles 15-7 Sunday.
Michael Vick returned for the Eagles (3-5) after missing 2½ games with a hamstring injury, but clearly wasn't healthy and was removed for rookie Matt Barkley late in the second quarter.
Chip Kelly's high-flying offense that racked up at least 425 yards in each of the first six games has been grounded. The Eagles followed a 17-3 loss to Dallas with another poor offensive effort. They had just 201 yards of offense and have totaled 479 the past two weeks.
