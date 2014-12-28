Giants' Tom Coughlin appears safe heading into finale

The Giants are almost a lock to keep Tom Coughlin in 2015, and the coach might have Odell Beckham to thank for it.
Pleased with the direction of the franchise, owner John Mara is sounding more and more likely to keep his coaching staff intact, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay First.
Though no firm decision has been made, and Coughlin will have to meet with the team's higher-ups at the end of the season to discuss the direction of the franchise, he could very well get his wish and coach another season in New York.
Coughlin has always maintained his desire to keep going. Because he started as an NFL coach at almost 50 years old, he often refers to himself as young for the profession despite being 68. After missing the playoffs in five of the team's last six seasons, his desire to turn the organization around and finish his coaching career on a high note has never been greater.
A solid performance Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles will go a long way toward helping Coughlin, too.
Who knows what may have happened if the Giants did not select the NFL's most dynamic rookie who, in an abbreviated first season, turned the league upside down with his arsenal of ridiculous catches and speed.
