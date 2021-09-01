Around the NFL

Giants to retire HOFer Michael Strahan's jersey number

Published: Sep 01, 2021 at 09:52 AM
Michael Strahan's entire career was spent in one jersey. No future member of the New York Giants will wear it again.

The team announced Wednesday it is retiring Strahan's No. 92 jersey on Nov. 28 when the Giants host the Eagles. It's the latest achievement for one of the game's most accomplished players. 

The Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end captained the Giants' Super Bowl XLII championship team. After 15 years in the NFL, all spent with the Giants, he'd earned four first-team All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowler nods and the 2001 AP Defensive Player of the Year award after breaking the league's single-season sack record with 22.5.

He's also a charter member of the Giants' Ring of Honor.

"Michael Strahan was one of the greatest players in franchise history," Giants CEO and co-owner John Mara said. "He deserves to have his number retired as other Giants immortals have, including Mel Hein, Frank Gifford and Lawrence Taylor. Michael's career was defined by his achievements, his consistency and his leadership. Very few defensive ends played the position as well as Michael. He was a tremendous run defender as well as a great pass rusher. And he realized a goal every player aspires to, but few achieve, winning a Super Bowl in his final game.

"We are grateful for all his contributions and are happy to officially say no Giants player will ever wear No. 92 again."

Strahan's number will be the 12th to be retired in franchise history and second of 2021. The Giants are inducting Eli Manning into the Ring of Honor on Sept. 26 and officially moving his No. 10 from circulation.

