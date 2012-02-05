Giants TE Beckum suffers torn ACL in right knee

New York Giants tight end Travis Beckum suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the second quarter of Super Bowl XLVI, the first injury for two teams that entered the game with all of their key players available.
Published: Feb 05, 2012 at 10:29 AM
