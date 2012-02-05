Giants TE Beckum suffers torn ACL in right knee

Published: Feb 05, 2012 at 10:29 AM

New York Giants tight end Travis Beckum suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the second quarter of Super Bowl XLVI, the first injury for two teams that entered the game with all of their key players available.

Beckum was injured during the Giants' first drive of the quarter on a pass play, and the injury occurred away from the ball. He immediately clutched at his right knee after the play, had to be helped off the field by two Giants trainers and was unable to put any weight on the leg.

The injury was announced by the Giants later during the quarter. The Giants are left with starter Jake Ballard and reserve Bear Pascoe at tight end.

