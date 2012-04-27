Giants take LSU WR Rueben Randle in second round

Published: Apr 27, 2012 at 02:45 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants seemingly found a replacement for Super Bowl hero Mario Manningham, taking LSU's Rueben Randle with the final pick of the second round of the NFL Draft.

Manningham, whose clutch sideline catch ignited a game-winning, fourth-quarterback touchdown drive against the New England Patriots, signed with the San Francisco 49ers as a free agent after last season.

Randle had 53 catches this past season for 917 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 17.3 a reception, but struggled against national champion Alabama, gaining 32 yards on five catches.

The Giants have taken offensive players with their first two picks. They grabbed Virginia Tech running back David Wilson in the first round.

