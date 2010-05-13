Giants take DT Cofield off trading block; Saints almost had deal

Published: May 13, 2010 at 08:10 AM

New York Giants officials have informed defensive tackle Barry Cofield that he won't be traded, three weeks after a deal with the New Orleans Saints failed, a league source said Thursday.

The Giants would have received a second-round pick for Cofield during last month's NFL draft, but he couldn't agree on a new contract with the Saints. After that, the Giants told Cofield that he isn't being shopped and won't be traded, the source said.

Cofield, a fourth-round draft pick by the Giants in 2006, is a restricted free agent who hasn't signed his tender. He has started at least 15 games in each of his four NFL seasons, and he has 156 tackles and 6.5 sacks in his career.

The Giants lost their other starting defensive tackle, Fred Robbins, to the St. Louis Rams earlier this offseason. The Giants also have Jay Alford, Chris Canty and Rocky Bernard as experienced players at the position.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney not dwelling on Week 1 drops: 'I know I could have made those plays'

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney isn't going to let one subpar performance in Week 1 from tarnishing his confidence ahead of Sunday's game in Jacksonville. 
news

Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns says contract talks 'on hold' with 2023 season underway

Carolina Panthers star linebacker Brian Burns has made it known that he wants a long-term deal. On Saturday, Burns affirmed that his focus is now "all about ball."
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers aims for potential playoff return after innovative surgery on torn Achilles

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is targeting an improbable playoff return from his torn Achilles after undergoing an innovative surgery on Wednesday in Los Angeles, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler, LB Eric Kendricks downgraded to out vs. Titans

Los Angeles Chargers running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ and linebackers ﻿Eric Kendricks﻿ and ﻿Chris Rumph II﻿ have been downgraded to out for Sunday's road matchup versus the Tennessee Titans.