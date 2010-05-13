Giants take DT Cofield off trading block; Saints almost had deal

New York Giants officials have informed defensive tackle Barry Cofield that he won't be traded, three weeks after a deal with the New Orleans Saints failed, a league source said Thursday.
Cofield, a fourth-round draft pick by the Giants in 2006, is a restricted free agent who hasn't signed his tender. He has started at least 15 games in each of his four NFL seasons, and he has 156 tackles and 6.5 sacks in his career.
The Giants lost their other starting defensive tackle, Fred Robbins, to the St. Louis Rams earlier this offseason. The Giants also have Jay Alford, Chris Canty and Rocky Bernard as experienced players at the position.