Giants suspend Janoris Jenkins for violating team rules

Another New York Giants cornerback is in trouble with the team.

NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported Tuesday that Janoris Jenkins has been suspended for violation of team rules, according to a source informed of the decision. Jenkins will miss Sunday's game versus the Los Angeles Rams.

The team confirmed Jenkins is suspended indefinitely. There is no word yet what rules the corner broke. Jenkins was not in attendance Monday when players returned from their bye.

"As a member of this team, there are standards and we have responsibilities and obligations," coach Ben McAdoo said in a statement. "When we don't fulfill those obligations, there are consequences. As I have said before, we do not like to handle our team discipline publicly. There are times when it is unavoidable, and this is one of those times."

The team will review Jenkins status at the beginning of next week.

The suspension continues a turbulent season for McAdoo both on and off the field.

Jenkins' punishment comes less than three weeks after the team suspendedDominique Rodgers-Cromartie for violation of team rules. DRC's suspension was announced as "indefinite" at the time, but he missed only one game.

The 1-6 Giants will host the Rams the 5-2 Rams at MetLife Sunday afternoon without their top cornerback. The news is a boon for Jared Goff and Sammy Watkins heading to the east coast.

The Giants latest in-house suspension will lead to further questions about McAdoo's ability to lead Big Blue. Those questions will escalate if the team continues to spiral in a lost season.

