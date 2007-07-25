Giants stun Eagles with big comeback

The Eagles lost DE Jevon Kearse (knee) and CB Rod Hood (heel) to injuries. Both players will be evaluated Sept. 18. ... McNabb became the seventh player in NFL history to pass for 20,000 yards and run for 2,500. ... For the second successive week, the Eagles allowed a TD on the first possession. ... The Eagles already have 13 sacks after getting only 29 last year. The defensive line has 12 of those sacks. ... Manning wasn't sacked last week. ... The Eagles are 3-5 in home openers under Reid. ... It was New York's first victory against Philly with McNabb at quarterback since the 2000 playoffs.