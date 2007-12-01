Giants starters Ross, Wilson, Jacobs don't make trip to Chicago for game Sunday

Published: Dec 01, 2007 at 06:31 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Cornerback Aaron Ross and safety Gibril Wilson will not play for the New York Giants against the Chicago Bears on Sunday because of injuries.

Wilson, Ross, halfback Brandon Jacobs and receiver Steve Smith were left home Saturday when the Giants flew to Chicago.

Ross, the Giants' first-round draft pick, aggravated a hamstring injury in last weekend's loss to Minnesota and did not practice all week. Gibril missed practice on Thursday and Friday with a knee injury.

Kevin Dockery, who replaced Ross for most of the second half and played well, will start. Rookie Michael Johnson is expected to fill in for Wilson.

Johnson started a game earlier this season when safety James Butler was sidelined.

Jacobs will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury. Reuben Droughns started last week, but there is a chance that Derrick Ward will return to the lineup this week. He has been bothered by ankle and groin problems.

Ward started three games earlier this year after Jacobs went down in the season opener with a knee injury.

Smith has been sidelined for about two months with shoulder and hamstring injuries.

