Giants snatch season back from the brink of ignominy

But the sequence of events at the end of regulation, which did indeed get the Giants' season back by giving New York control of its own destiny, was also a great reflection of the split seconds that can decide a season. And, in this case, very possibly a division title. Remember last week when Cowboys coach Jason Garrett called a timeout to ice his own kicker -- only to watch moments later as Dan Bailey missed his second attempt? It ultimately cost Dallas the game and a chance to firm up its grip on the NFC East. It was a bizarre coaching decision, almost as bizarre as the timeout he didn't call a few moments earlier, one that remains unexplainable and illogical.