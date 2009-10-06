Giants' Smith among the new breed of NFL playmakers

1. Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis: Seattle coach Jim Mora put it best when he said his team "played greatness" Sunday.

2. Steve Smith, WR, N.Y. Giants: He's giving Peyton's younger brother the productive receiver he no longer was supposed to have when Burress left the roster.

3. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh: If you only focused on his passing skills, you'd have one of the very best quarterbacks and playmakers in the game. But no one is his equal when it comes to combining strength and the sheer will to make something happen even when it looks nearly impossible.

4. Brett Favre, QB, Minnesota: Through the first three weeks of the season, he was mostly kept from doing a whole lot with his passing arm, except for that almost incomprehensible winning touchdown throw he made to beat San Francisco. Now, it's clear the Vikings are as dangerous through the air as they are on the ground.

5. Antonio Gates, TE, San Diego: He's capable of taking over a game at any time, as he proved in the late stages of the nearly miraculous comeback vs. the Steelers.