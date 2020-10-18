Giants sit first-round OT Andrew Thomas for being late to team meeting

Rookie offensive lineman Andrew Thomas didn't start the Giants' 20-19 win over Washington after violating team policy. Did it open the door for him to lose his grip on the left tackle job?

New York coach Joe Judge benched the No. 4 overall pick of the 2020 draft to begin Sunday's game for being late to a team meeting. Fellow rookie ﻿Matt Peart﻿, drafted in the third round this past April, played the entire first quarter instead.

"Coach Judge always talks about actions have consequences, and I take responsibility for my actions and the consequences. It won't happen again," Thomas said in a statement.

The question is what will happen at tackle Thursday against the Eagles. After Thomas reclaimed his usual role in the second quarter, Peart took over again to begin the third quarter and ended up playing 26 snaps in total, per Next Gen Stats. Thomas played 22. Moreover, some of the Giants' better runs in a 132-yard effort were to the left side behind Peart. Perhaps the development will push veteran ﻿Cameron Fleming﻿ out at right tackle.

"He played big for us today," quarterback Daniel Jones said afterward of Peart.