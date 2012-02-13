Giants sign White, two others to reserve/future contracts

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants have signed veteran guard Chris White and two other players to reserve/future contracts.

Also added to the roster Monday were defensive end Craig Marshall, who was briefly a member of the Giants' practice squad last season, and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Ryan Purvis.

White has played in 33 games during his seven-year NFL career, including eight starts for the Houston Texans in 2009. He also has played for the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers, and he was at the Giants' training camp last summer.

Purvis played five games with the Bucs during the 2010 season, making five catches for 28 yards. Marshall, a former teammate of Giants star Jason Pierre-Paul at South Florida, also was in New York's training camp last summer.

