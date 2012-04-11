Giants sign veteran OT Sean Locklear

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants have signed veteran offensive tackle Sean Locklear.
The Super Bowl champions announced the move on Wednesday, less than a week before the Giants start their offseason conditioning program. Contract terms were not available.
Locklear has played eight seasons in the NFL, the first seven with Seattle and last year with Washington. The North Carolina State product has started 82 of 105 regular-season games.
Locklear started every game for Seattle in 2005, including its loss to Pittsburgh in the Super Bowl. He started four of eight games with Washington last season.