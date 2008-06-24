Giants sign three draft picks, including QB Woodson

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Quarterback Andre' Woodson along with linebackers Bryan Kehl and Jonathan Goff were signed by the New York Giants on Tuesday, leaving the Super Bowl champions with only three draft picks to sign before the opening of training camp next month.
Height: 6-5
Weight: 224
College: Kentucky
Experience: Rookie
Safety Kenny Phillips, cornerback Terrell Thomas and receiver Mario Manningham, the Giants' top three draft picks, remain unsigned.
A sixth-round pick, Woodson started 39 games at Kentucky, completing 791 of 1,278 passes for 9,360 yards, 79 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. His 9,360 passing yards rank second in Kentucky history, topped only by Jared Lorenzen's 10,354 yards from 2000-03.
Kehl of Brigham Young was a fourth-round draft pick. The outside linebacker played in 48 games with 26 starts and finished his career with 205 tackles and seven sacks.
Goff, a middle linebacker from Vanderbilt, was a fifth-round pick. He played in 46 games and finished his career with 307 tackles, 15½ tackles for loss, 6½ sacks, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press