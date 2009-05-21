Giants sign offensive tackle Reyes, waive tight end Milner

Published: May 21, 2009 at 09:50 AM

Tutan Reyes, OT
New York Giants

Age: 31

Height: 6-3  Weight: 310

College: Mississippi

Experience: 11 seasons

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants have added depth to their offensive line with the signing of 11-year veteran Tutan Reyes.

Reyes, signed Thursday, has started 37 of 53 regular-season games in a career that has included stops in New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Carolina, Buffalo and Jacksonville. He started three games for the Jaguars last season.

To make room on the roster, the Giants waived tight end Martrez Milner, who spent most of the 2008 season on the team's practice squad.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

John Madden memorial celebrates life of legendary Hall of Famer

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, former NFL coach and current NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and Madden's son, Mike, were among the myriad speakers who paid tribute in a celebration of John Madden's life -- One More Monday Night in Oakland: A Celebration of John Madden -- at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Feb. 14

Former Pro Bowl linebacker Antonio Pierce being hired as Raiders linebackers coach, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray releases statement: 'All of this nonsense is not what I'm about' 

Amid Instagram scrubs and reports of immaturity and a lack of leadership, Arizona Cardinals quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ returned to social media Monday afternoon and released a statement professing his love for the game, his focus on improvement and tabbing the recent histrionics as "nonsense." 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW