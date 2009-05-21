Giants sign offensive tackle Reyes, waive tight end Milner

Age: 31
Height: 6-3 Weight: 310
College: Mississippi
Experience: 11 seasons
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants have added depth to their offensive line with the signing of 11-year veteran Tutan Reyes.
Reyes, signed Thursday, has started 37 of 53 regular-season games in a career that has included stops in New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Carolina, Buffalo and Jacksonville. He started three games for the Jaguars last season.
To make room on the roster, the Giants waived tight end Martrez Milner, who spent most of the 2008 season on the team's practice squad.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press