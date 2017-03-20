Around the NFL

Giants sign Geno Smith to one-year, $2 million deal

Published: Mar 20, 2017 at 07:51 AM

Geno Smith is resurfacing in the place where it all started: New York.

The Giants signed Smith to a one-year contract worth $2 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Smith likely will be brought in as training camp competition.

Smith, 26, tore his ACL midway through the season last year after Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was benched by coach Todd Bowles. Rapoport recently sat down with Smith, who said he's five months into a six-to-eight month recovery process, but is on schedule to be a full participant in training camp. Smith passed a physical before signing with the Giants, Rapoport reported.

This is a regular part of the Giants' modus operandi during the spring, when they often bring in potentially high-upside backup quarterbacks to compete for the coveted No. 2 slot behind the unbreakable Eli Manning. A few years back, the Giants rustled up former Buccaneers quarterback Josh Freeman to push then-backup Ryan Nassib. Now, it is between Smith and Josh Johnson, who inked a two-year deal with the Giants on Friday.

Smith's road is still a tough one from here. With 30 starts under his belt, a high-profile locker room incident and a series of poor performances behind him, Smith might be considered an underdog to hang on with the Giants. He is coming off a significant knee injury and will have to rely on the knee being at near full strength for summer workouts with limited reps. His name had been bandied about on the quarterback carousel for quite some time this offseason.

So it goes for Smith, who has logged a career's worth of hardships in just a few short seasons. The Giants hope he was just getting it all out of the way first.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Aaron Jones on Aaron Rodgers' future with Packers: 'I believe in my heart he'll be back'

For the other Aaron in Titletown, running back Aaron Jones, inside news has been impossible to come by as it relates to Aaron Rodgers, but he believes the quarterback will be back in green and gold in 2022.
news

Larry Fitzgerald on Kyler Murray's social media cleanse: 'I just hope everything works out the way both sides want it to work out'

Larry Fitzgerald's not retired and he hasn't talked ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ lately, but he's hoping for the best for Murray and the Arizona Cardinals following the QB's social media scrub.
news

New Saints head coach Dennis Allen not out to shake things up in New Orleans, but hopes to 'create my own legacy'

New New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen wants to "create my own legacy," but also maintain what's been working for the Saints as his tenure begins. 
news

Washington DB Deshazor Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter 

Washington Commanders defensive back ﻿Deshazor Everett﻿ has been charged with involuntary manslaughter following an investigation into a fatal single-car crash on Dec. 23, 2021, the Loudoun County (Va.) Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday in a release. 
news

Titans extend coach Mike Vrabel, general manager Jon Robinson

The Titans announced Tuesday they have extended coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson. The team also hired former Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly as passing game coordinator and former Texans defensive line coach Bobby King as inside linebackers coach.
news

Bengals arrive in Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Touchdown, Bengals. Cincinnati arrived at Los Angeles International Airport at around 11:55 a.m. local time on Tuesday, five days out from their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on HC search: Best decision for team was choice of Lovie Smith

The Houston Texans introduced new head coach Lovie Smith during a Tuesday news conference. General manager Nick Caserio also explained to reporters the team's process during its coaching search.
news

Patriots hire ex-Giants coach Joe Judge as offensive assistant

The Patriots are reuniting with Joe Judge. The former Giants head coach is re-joining New England as an offensive assistant.
news

Giants hiring Don 'Wink' Martindale as defensive coordinator

The New York Giants plan to hire Don "Wink" Martindale as their new defensive coordinator. Martindale was New York's top candidate to replace the departed Patrick Graham.
news

Steelers to interview Louis Riddick for general manager position

Former Pitt Panther Louis Riddick is in the running to return to Pittsburgh as general manager of the Steelers. Ian Rapoport reports that Riddick is scheduled to interview for the Steelers' GM job.
news

Giants GM Joe Schoen wants 'as many at-bats as you can get' in 2022 NFL Draft

Could New York Giants new general manager Joe Schoen be a mover and shaker in the 2022 NFL Draft? Armed with the No. 5 and 7 overall picks and aiming to restock Big Blue's talent-well, Schoen suggested that he could see value in trading back to stockpile additional selections.
news

Jalen Ramsey 'of course' lobbying to shadow Ja'Marr Chase in Super Bowl LVI

﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ hasn't shadowed one receiver a ton this season. But if he has his way Sunday, the Rams corner will be matched up on Cincinnati star rookie wideout ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ often.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW