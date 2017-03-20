Giants sign Geno Smith to one-year, $2 million deal

Smith's road is still a tough one from here. With 30 starts under his belt, a high-profile locker room incident and a series of poor performances behind him, Smith might be considered an underdog to hang on with the Giants. He is coming off a significant knee injury and will have to rely on the knee being at near full strength for summer workouts with limited reps. His name had been bandied about on the quarterback carousel for quite some time this offseason.