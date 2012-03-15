Giants sign former Washington safety Chris Horton

Horton did not play in the NFL last season. He spent his first three seasons with the Washington Redskins, but missed half of each of his last two seasons with toe and ankle injuries. The UCLA product made 15 starts for the Redskins and had 122 tackles and three interceptions. He was released by Washington before the start of the 2011 season.
Published: Mar 15, 2012 at 02:04 PM
