Giants sign former Washington safety Chris Horton

Published: Mar 15, 2012 at 02:04 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants have signed oft-injured safety Chris Horton.

The Super Bowl champions announced the signing late Thursday afternoon.

Horton did not play in the NFL last season. He spent his first three seasons with the Washington Redskins, but missed half of each of his last two seasons with toe and ankle injuries. The UCLA product made 15 starts for the Redskins and had 122 tackles and three interceptions. He was released by Washington before the start of the 2011 season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Newly signed LB Drue Tranquill says 'there's no promises' on starting role in Kansas City

Linebacker Drue Tranquill went from the Chargers to their division rival, the Chiefs. However, Tranquill's time in Kansas City may not be full of action as he is not promised a starting role.

news

Jets OT Mekhi Becton 'excited' for training camp, feels 'more confident' entering 2023 season

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton says this has been the "most excited" he's felt for a training camp as he enters his fourth NFL season.

news

Justin Simmons 'excited to get the ball rolling' with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton

With the Denver Broncos looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015, safety Justin Simmons is "excited to get the ball rolling" with head coach Sean Payton.

news

Jadeveon Clowney admits 'it would be nice' to return to Texans, has 'no timetable' on signing somewhere

Free-agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has no timetable on picking a team to join this offseason, but he admitted "it would be nice" to have a reunion with the Houston Texans.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More